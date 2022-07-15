Jay Chou walks the streets of Las Vegas in music video for ‘Still Wandering’

Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou’s latest single ‘Still Wandering’ has arrived.

The track was released onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (July 15). The mellow anthem shares recollections with a former flame, marked in every single place filled with their memories.

The singer reminisces about their good times, as seen through lyrics that translate to “By the time you get my letter, I’ll still be out wandering / The alley we walked down holding hands together / The church where we had our first kiss, I still remember / And that wall where we painted our hearts together”.

Chou also released a retro-themed music video for the song. The visual switches from him walking along the brightly lit streets of Las Vegas to the singer lounging at his home and eventually packing his belongings in a suitcase.

‘Still Wandering’ is part of the artist’s full-length album called ‘Greatest Works Of Art’, which was also released today. The 12-track record includes the previously released single of the same name with featuring artist, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, as well as his 2020 single ‘Mojito’.

Listen to Jay Chou’s ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ in its entirety below.

In April, the 43-year-old singer announced that he will be visiting Singapore later this year for two concerts. The shows are scheduled on December 17 and 18 at the National Stadium as part of the Jay Chou Carnival tour. He will also set up stage for a concert in Kuala Lumpur, happening on January 15, 2023.