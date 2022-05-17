Jay Chou’s Kuala Lumpur concert has been postponed by a week

Jay Chou’s concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January 2023 has been postponed by a week.

The concert – which was scheduled to take place on January 7 – has now received a new date for January 15, per concert promoter G.H.Y Culture and Media.

A reason for the postponement was not shared, although G.H.Y has apologised for “any inconvenience this revision in date may cause”. The promoter has also confirmed that “all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date”.

Fans who are unable to make the new date will be able to request refunds between today (May 17) and Thursday (May 19). More information can be found here.

This marks the fifth time that the concert has been rescheduled. Jay Chou was first slated to perform in Kuala Lumpur on February 29, 2020 before the show was postponed to August that same year due to COVID-19.

It was then rescheduled for January 2021, before being pushed to February of 2022. However, it was later rebooked for January 7, 2023 as part of the singer’s Carnival world tour.

Last month, Jay Chou announced two back-to-back concerts at the Singapore National Stadium, set for December 17 and 18. The concerts will mark the Mandopop star’s first shows in Singapore since January 2020.