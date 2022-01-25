Jay Park assures fans he has “not retired yet”, teases new albums

Korean-American singer-rapper Jay Park has personally responded to rumours about his alleged retirement from the entertainment industry.

Today (January 25), Park took to Twitter to respond to the rumours, which have been swirling since the musician announced his decision to step down as the CEO of South Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC at the end of December.

Around the time of that announcement, the singer-rapper had posted cryptic tweet which seemed to allude to his potential retirement. “If i ever retire or disappear make sure to miss me,” he wrote on December 30.

However, the musician has since reassured fans that he will remain active in the entertainment industry for the foreseeable future. “Not retiring yet,” Park explained. “I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I’m just [too] much of a man of the [people] sometimes I put my own career on hold.”

not retiring yet. in the last two years I think I did like 80 fts but only put out like 7 songs under my name lol. I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I'm just to much of a man of the ppl's sometimes I put my own career on hold. this year gon be crazy. trust https://t.co/E56Fimepst — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) January 24, 2022

Park is also reportedly working on putting together his own K-pop boyband. Earlier this month, Sports Chosun reported that Park is currently in the process of launching a new K-pop act. Industry insiders consulted by the media outlet also claimed that a new group will be debuting under a new label from Park.

The publication added that the musician is reportedly in talks with Kakao Entertainment for a possible business partnership. Representatives from the entertainment company have since confirmed it is in touch discussions with Park, but added that “major details have yet to be confirmed”, per SBS News.

Park had served as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC since he established them in 2013 and 2017 (with Cha Cha Malone), respectively. The former is home to popular artists such as Lee Hi, Simon Dominic and GOT7 member Yugyeom, while the roster of H1GHR MUSIC features popular rappers pH-1 and Sik-K, as well as JAY B of GOT7.