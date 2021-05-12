Jay Park says he “won’t die” without collaborating with GOT7 first

Korean-American singer Jay Park has said that he wants to collaborate with South Korean boyband GOT7.

Yesterday (May 11), Jay Park had briefly joined an Instagram Live session hosted by GOT7 member JAY B to congratulate the singer for his new record deal with Park’s label, H1GHR MUSIC. During the livestream, Park also talked about a possible collaboration with the K-pop boyband.

“I swear, I won’t die without doing a collaboration with GOT7 and trend worldwide as ‘GOT8’,” Park told JAY B. “We’re now GOT8. Let’s go for dance practice,” he added jokingly.

“GOT8 forever,” the rapper remarked just before signing off the broadcast. Once the livestream ended, fans of the group took to Twitter to express their excitement about the possible collaboration, sending “GOT8” to the trending page.

JAY B has become the second member of GOT7 to sign with a Park-affiliated label, following Yugyeom who had previously signed inked a deal with Park’s hip-hop agency AOMG earlier this year. JAY B is also set to drop his first solo single this Friday (May 14).

Following the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment, the other members of GOT7 have also signed with separate labels: Youngjae with Sublime Artist Agency, Mark Tuan with Creative Artists Agency, BamBam with Abyss Company and Jinyoung with BH Entertainment, while Jackson Wang continues with his self-founded label Team Wang.

In spite of individual members’ solo endeavours, Yugyeom put fans’ minds at rest by assuring them that this is “not the end” of GOT7. JAY B had also spoken about the continuation of the group’s activities as seven, hoping to release an album together annually.