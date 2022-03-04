Jay Park launches new label, More Vision

Jay Park has officially launched a brand-new music label, named More Vision.

On March 3, a new YouTube channel for the company was launched, alongside its first video titled ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’, which acted as an introduction to the ethos of new label.

Taking on the form of an interview with Jay Park, the video begins with Park’s own values surrounding the motifs of love, laughter and vision, which seem to be what he has in mind for his company and the artists under its care.

“I kept running no matter how tired I was because I wanted to create a better environment and better life for the people I love,” he shares, before adding that he envisions a company that encourages both himself and his artists to be fearlessly creative. “People have always tried to put me in a box. And I’ve been trying my best to stay outside the box.”

Park then concludes the video with his mission for More Vision: “I want to create something that will be loved by the world even more than before.”

While More Vision’s roster of musicians have yet to be officially unveiled, it was reported just last month that Park has plans to debut his own K-pop boy group under a new lavel, and was said to be in talks with Kakao Entertainment for a business partnership in order to do so.

Notably, the establishment of More Vision also comes less than two months since the singer stepped down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music, which he decided upon after “a lot of thought and taking time to organise my emotions”. However, Park noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.