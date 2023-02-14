Jay Park releases music video for ‘Yesterday’ starring ‘Squid Game’ actress Lee Yoo-mi

Korean-American rapper and singer Jay Park has unveiled a music video for his new song ‘Yesterday’ starring Squid Game actress Lee Yoo-mi.

On February 13, the 35-year-old musician dropped his new single ‘Yesterday’ alongside with a music video featuring South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi, who is best known for starring in Netflix series Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead.

In the video, Park finds himself growing lonelier despite being in the company of friends. After making several missed calls, Lee finally picks up the phone and the two connect, eventually meeting up and holding hands as they walk off the video’s set together.

“Whether I’m up or down or I wear no crown / Love me the same way, the same way you did as yesterday / Whether I’m rich or poor, just call me yours / Love me the samе way, the same way you did as yestеrday,” he croons on the acoustic R&B-influenced number.

In addition to ‘Yesterday’, the singer’s new release also includes a similarly stripped-down track titled ‘Love Is Ugly’, which features vocals from MAMAMOO member Hwasa.

The songs were released under Park’s newest label More Vision, which he launched in March 2022 after stepping down as CEO of the previous two labels he founded, AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. He has since dropped several other songs under the label, including ‘Ganadara’, which featured soloist IU, and ‘Need To Know’.

Currently, the only artists under More Vision are Park himself, South Korean dance crew HolyBang and its leader Honey J. However, the company launched its first-ever auditions for K-pop trainees in September 2022 with the intention of forming a new boyband in the near future.