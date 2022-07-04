Jay Park announces new single ‘Need To Know’

Korean-American musician Jay Park has announced his new single ‘Need To Know’.

The song was announced today (July 4) by Park’s label More Vision on Twitter, alongside a comic book-themed teaser image. The picture reimagines the singer-rapper as a superhero named Won-man alongside an unnamed female character, leading fans to speculate that the ‘Need To Know’ may also feature a female artist.

‘Need To Know’ is due out on July 12 at 6pm KST. The song will arrives about four months after his previous release ‘Ganadara’, which featured South Korean singer-songwriter IU and also marked Park’s first release under his newly established label, More Vision.

Advertisement

Park launched New Vision in March with an introduction video that took the form of a candid interview. “I kept running no matter how tired I was because I wanted to create a better environment and better life for the people I love,” he said, before sharing his vision of the company.

The establishment of More Vision came less than two months after Park stepped down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music, two labels which he had founded in the 2010s. However, Park noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.

Park is also set to perform at MIK Festival 2022 in London later this month. The two-day MIK Festival, which stands for Made In Korea Festival, is being billed as “the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever” and will take place from July 30 to 31 at Southwark Park.