Jay Park is reportedly collaborating with Wiz Khalifa on a new song

American-Korean rapper-singer Jay Park has reportedly collaborated with Wiz Khalifa on a new song.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Dailian, the former 2PM member will be releasing a song with Wiz Khalifa as part of 7SIX9 Entertainment’s DreamX Project. The track is slated for a July release, the publication claims.

7SIX9 Entetrainment also recently dropped a teaser video for the collaboration, with the artist that will be working with Wiz Khalifa blurred out. The company has yet to confirm or deny reports of Jay Park’s participation in the project.

Through the DreamX Project, 7SIX9 Entertainment aims to bring artists from around the globe together to showcase a variety of song styles and genres. Previous collaborations include the February song ‘Season for Love’, featuring Chinese pop artist Silence Wang and Australian singer Lenka, as well as ‘Shut Up And Dance’ with Jason Derulo and EXO‘s Lay Zhang.

Earlier this week, Jay Park briefly hopped on an Instagram live session hosted by JAY B to congratulate the GOT7 member on his new record deal. During the livestream, Park expressed his desire to collaborate with GOT7. “I swear, I won’t die without doing a collaboration with GOT7 and trend worldwide as ‘GOT8’,” he said.

In March, Khalifa shared a 10-year anniversary deluxe edition of his debut album ‘Rolling Papers’. The release included a previously unreleased version of ‘Hopes & Dreams,’ featuring a verse from late rapper Nipsey Hussle.