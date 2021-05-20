Jay Som and Palehound announce livestream festival with Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard and more

Bachelor, the collaborative project of Jay Som and Palehound, have announced a one-day livestream event, dubbed Doomin’ Sun Fest after the title of their debut album.

Set to take place on June 10 from 11pm BST (6pm ET), the event will mark Bachelor’s debut performance, where they’ll be playing their forthcoming album in full.

It will also include guest appearances by Ben Gibbard, Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Adrianne Lenker, Shamir and many more.

The livestream will be free to view, but donations will be encouraged to Seeding Sovereignty, an Indigenous-led collective that “works to radicalize and disrupt colonized spaces through land, body, food sovereignty, community building, and cultural preservation”.

In a statement, the band said the event was a chance for the “4 C’s” driving the endeavour – “Community, Compassion, Climate and Celebration.”

“Basically we just wanna have fun celebrating our album release, raise funds for Seeding Sovereignty, and get people excited about donating and opening their hearts to themes of the fest,” Bachelor explained.

Jay Som and Palehound announced the Bachelor project back in February alongside first single ‘Anything At All’. The following month, they revealed debut album ‘Doomin’ Sun’ would be arriving on May 28, sharing the single ‘Stay in the Car’.