Jay Weinberg says he “wouldn’t trade for the world” his “memories and experiences” of Slipknot

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has reflected on his time in the band, and claimed that the “memories and experiences” he had during the outfit are something he “wouldn’t trade for the world”.

The update comes as the band shared an official statement on social media last month, claiming that they were “intent on evolving”, and made the “creative decision” that Weinberg will leave the band. His departure was 10 years after he joined the line-up, and just months after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

Weinberg joined Slipknot ahead of the release of the band’s 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. He replaced the original drummer Joey Jordison, who left in December 2013 and died in 2021 at the age of 46. Following the announcement, Weinberg went online to reveal how he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision.

Now, the drummer has once again reflected upon his time in the band and said that the memories he has of the 10 years are something he “wouldn’t trade for the world”.

“For 19 years, my goals in music and art have always centred around maintaining some sort of forward motion. It feels a bit paradoxical at times to look in the rearview mirror, but some moments and milestones are significant enough to take pause and reflect,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the four masks he wore during his time in Slipknot.

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of becoming a part of something I grew up believing in. I don’t hold onto many mementos, but to me these represent a decade of focused and impassioned dedication to that forward movement,” he added. “Throughout that time, I learned much about application, tenacity, and the satisfaction of committing to breaking through creative thresholds; reaching those artistic goals through constant, concentrated hard work — all fuelled by true love of the music.”

“In some respects, the person who wore the mask on the right and the person who wore the mask on the left feel like two completely different individuals — separated only by experience gained, miles travelled, friendships created, and a connection to the instrument strengthened and deepened so far beyond what I thought was possible.

“The memories and experiences that these four masks represent, I wouldn’t trade for the world. And I’m honoured that you all have been there, every step of the way,” he concluded. “So — here’s to you, the last 10 years, and wherever the next 10 years bring us.”

Other than ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, Weinberg also played on 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and 2022’s ‘The End, So Far’. He played his final show with the band at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico on November 3.

Following his unexpected firing from the line-up, the drummer underwent surgery to repair part of his left hip and shave down a misshapen part of his femur.

Meanwhile, Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, who was bandmates with Weinberg from 2010 to 2012, called him a “little bitch boy” in response to the news and said it was “poetic justice” for him to be sacked.

As for Slipknot, earlier today (December 11) the metal icons announced a 2024 UK and European tour to celebrate 25 years as a band. The dates kick off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5, 2024, before heading to Zürich and Paris. The band will then continue to Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham and will wrap up at London’s O2 Arena on December 20.