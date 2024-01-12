Jay-Z and D’Angelo team up on “soulful” new song ‘I Want You Forever’

Jay-Z and D’Angelo have teamed up on a collaborative new single called ‘I Want You Forever’ – you can listen to it below.

The epic, nine-and-a-half-minute song was created in partnership with filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel for his new film The Book Of Clarence, which hit US cinemas today (January 12).

Samuel previously described the track as “nine minutes and 32 seconds of absolute soulful, biblical bliss”.

In Jay-Z’s verse, he raps: “Life don’t taste the same without you/ Tears in my champagne ’bout you/ Quit playin’ girl, you know I’m crazy ’bout you/ You know that week you ran back to your momma house/ Ask my friends, the can vouch (Ooh).”

Tune in here:

The Book Of Clarence was written and directed by Samuel, and he also served as a producer alongside Jay-Z and others. The pair previously worked together on Samuel’s 2021 film The Harder They Fall.

In a press release, the filmmaker explained: “The Book Of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book Of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind.”

He continued: “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie – it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other.

“But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven’. Collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.”

Other acts featured on the soundtrack include Jorja Smith, Doja Cat and Kid Cudi. You can listen to it in full here via Spotify, and watch the official trailer for The Book Of Clarence above.

Back in October, Jay-Z opened up about the battle to get his masters, saying “it was the fight of [his] life”.