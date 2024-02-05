Jay-Z calls out the Grammys for never awarding Beyoncé Album Of The Year: “Get it right”

While accepting the Global Impact Award onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards, Jay-Z took a jab at the Recording Academy for Beyoncé never being awarded Album Of The Year.

The rapper called out the Grammys, suggesting that it should rework its metrics. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of The Year; so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys, never won Album of The Year, that doesn’t work.”

Beyoncé has won a record-setting 32 Grammys across her esteemed career. She did not receive any nominations for the 2024 awards – see the full list of nominations and winners for 2024 here.

Jay-Z calls out the #Grammys for never giving Beyoncé the Album of the Year trophy, despite her record-setting 32 wins. pic.twitter.com/htakmJGEKH — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere during his speech – accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy – Jay-Z urged the Recording Academy to “get it right”. “In 1998, I was nominated for Best Rap Album and DMX had dropped two albums that year, they both were number one. He wasn’t nominated at all. I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right – at least get it close to right.”

He also took a dig at the Grammy nominations, saying: “Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. When I get nervous, I tell the truth. But outside of that, you gotta keep showing up.”

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.