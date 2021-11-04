Jay-Z deletes Instagram account again after one day

Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram account after just one day.

The rapper took to the social media site for his first post on Tuesday (November 2), sharing a poster for new Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, which he produced.

His account picked up 1.5million followers in a matter of hours, including his wife Beyoncé, who was also the only person he followed.

But a day later, once the film was officially released, he deleted the account. A visit to his Instagram page is now met with the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

THE HARDER THEY FALL gallops onto Netflix today. Saddle up for director Jeymes Samuel's rowdy Western adventure, which follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) on a vengeful quest to take down rival Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). Now streaming globally 🐎 pic.twitter.com/8t1I72gPQw — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 3, 2021

It’s the second time Jay-Z has opened, and promptly closed, an Instagram account. Back in the summer of 2015, he reportedly launched a short-lived page with the name @hovsince96.

The Harder They Fall, which opened this year’s London Film Festival, stars Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz, the latter two also appear on the film’s soundtrack.

Jay-Z executive produced the film’s official soundtrack and appears on two tracks ‘Guns Go Bang’ alongside Kid Cudi, which was teased in September, and ‘King Kong Riddim’ with Jadakiss, Conway The Machine and BackRoad Gee. Both tracks were shared last week.

Other notable artists on the soundtrack include CeeLo Green, Seal, Koffee as well as Lauryn Hill and Fatoumata Diawara.

Reviewing the movie, NME awarded it four stars and described it as a “blood-spattered Black western” which “gives it both barrels”.



Meanwhile, Barack Obama recently helped induct Jay-Z into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and gave a speech about the rapper’s influence on him.