Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more close 2023 Grammys with ‘God Did’

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more closed out the 2023 Grammys last night (February 6) with a stunning performance of ‘God Did’.

The annual awards show took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and celebrated the best in music of the last 12 months.

After a night of top performances and history-making wins, the star-studded group – which also included Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy – took to a makeshift stage in the street outside to wrap things up in style. Performing from a long dining table covered in food and candles, the set appeared to take inspiration from The Last Supper.

“We did an eight-minute song on the Grammys,” Khaled told the cameras as the lengthy song came to a close. Watch footage of the moment below.

Elsewhere at the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé made history by becoming the most decorated artist at the ceremony. The star surpassed classical musician Georg Solti’s record of 31 Grammys tonight. Lizzo also declared Beyoncé “the artist of our lives” as she won Record Of The Year.

Bad Bunny opened the show with a vibrant performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, while Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment. A star-studded celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary also took place, featuring LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and more.

An Iranian singer-songwriter took home the inaugural Best Song For Social Change Award, which seeks to honour songs that respond to current issues and hold the potential for positive global impact.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Harry Styles also took home several trophies, including Album Of The Year.