Jay-Z says there’s “not a chance in hell” someone could ‘VERZUZ’ battle him

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on.

In a new Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, Jay-Z was asked about the possibility of doing a VERZUZ battle.

He replied: “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?” he added. “No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

After the comments were made, Lil Jon was one of a number of rappers to react to Jay-Z’s assertion, saying: “BUSTA [Rhymes] WILL SMOKE JAY Z.”

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

Earlier this month, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony faced off for their highly anticipated VERZUZ battle in Los Angeles.

The two groups, widely considered among hip-hop’s most influential, went head to head at the Hollywood Palladium on December 2.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys has said that she’d be up for a VERZUZ battle with Rihanna or Beyoncé, if the opportunity arose.