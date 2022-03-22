Jayda shares colourful music video for ‘TOXIC’

Filipino pop singer-songwriter Jayda has shared a new music video for her 2021 track, ‘TOXIC’.

The music video for ‘TOXIC’ – directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas – arrived on YouTube on Monday night (March 21). The visual sees Jayda and her backing dancers show off their moves across multiple settings.

Watch the music video for ‘TOXIC’ below.

Thematically, ‘TOXIC’ touches upon holding onto toxic relationships, and developing a toxic personality as a result. The track serves as a reminder for the singer – and her listeners – to catch themselves before they fall too deep into toxicity.

The lively track was written by Jayda – also known as Jayda Avanzado – and her father, veteran singer Dingdong Avanzado. It was produced by Jayda and Jonathan Manalo.

‘TOXIC’ appeared on Jayda’s June 2021 debut album, ‘Bahagi’, alongside tracks like ‘M.U. (Malabong Usapan)’, ‘Paano Kung Naging Tayo?’ and ‘Sana Tayo Na’ with Darren Espanto.

Prior to releasing the music video for ‘TOXIC’, Jayda most recently collaborated with Filipino pop group SB19 for a remix of the latter’s track ‘No Stopping You’ in December.

The original version of ‘No Stopping You’ first premiered in mid December, and features on the sound track for Filipino romantic comedy film Love At First Stream.

Jayda made her musical debut in 2018 with the singles ‘Text’ and ‘Breathless’. In July that same year, she released the five-track EP, ‘In My Room’ with three all-new tracks ‘You’ll Be Mine’, ‘Coffee’ and ‘Happy for You’.