Jeff Tweedy, Bully and more to play Daniel Johnston tribute for World Mental Health Day

Jeff Tweedy, Bully, Lucius, Molly Davis, Kate Davis and more will play on an upcoming Daniel Johnston tribute for World Mental Health day.

The tribute will be in the form of a livestream and is presented by the Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organisation creating awareness and removing stigmas around mental health issues. The foundation was created with the support of Daniel Johnston and his family.

The livestream will take place on October 11 1am BST and will be hosted by Fantastic Negrito. The event is free to watch and can be viewed from this link. Find the full list of performers here.

Tweedy and Lucius also participated in Honey I Sure Miss You last month, a Daniel Johnston tribute event which took place on the anniversary of his death. They were joined by Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby and more.

The tribute aired on Johnston’s YouTube page and on the website of iconic New York recording studio Electric Lady. It also featured a never-before-seen home movie of Johnston shared by his family.

Daniel Johnston died at age 58 in September last year. The influential lo-fi singer, songwriter and visual artist died from a heart attack on September 10 2019. His passing was confirmed by his former manager, Jeff Tartakov.