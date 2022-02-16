Jeffrey Tam and members of Slapshock pay tribute to Jamir Garcia in ‘Wala Ka Na’ music video

Filipino actor-comedian Jeffrey Tam has shared a new music video for ‘Wala Ka Na’ featuring former Slapshock members Chi Evora and Lean Ansing.

The video, released on Monday (February 14), sees the trio pay tribute to a number of late Filipino musicians and entertainers, including Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia and rapper D-Coy.

The ‘Wala Ka Na’ video begins with Evora, Ansing, Jamir’s widow Jaya and D-Coy’s girlfriend Charlene Pega speaking about their late bandmates and partners. The video also includes the musicians performing in a warehouse with pictures of Jamir Garcia, D-Coy and other late entertainers scattered all over.

Watch the music video for ‘Wala Ka Na’ below.

Tam also dedicated the track to the memory of rapper Francis Magalona, comedian Tado Jimenez, singer-actor April Boy Regino, rock singer Karl Roy, radio personality Lloyd Cadena, singer-composer Heber Bartolome, singer-songwriter Pepe Smith, guitarist Noli Aurillo, musician Boy Alviz, entertainer Richard Mamaw Bautista and Jeffrey Tam’s late father, Francisco Veloso Tam.

Jamir Garcia died on November 26, 2020 at the age of 42. Following his passing, a posthumous track ‘Paraiso’ was released in September last year.

‘Paraiso’ was the first track to release from Garcia’s upcoming posthumous album, which will be produced and released via Rico Blanco’s Balcony Entertainment label.

In January 2021, Garcia’s side project and supergroup Project E.A.R. released a music video for ‘Dark Time’. The track, which was penned some time between August and September 2020, is reportedly the last track that Garcia had recorded before his passing.

In late December, rock supergroup Chelsea Alley released their first single, ‘HENERAL’, in tribute to Garcia. The band consists of guitarist Ansing and drummer Evora, alongside Arcadia guitarist Ariel Lumalan and Filipino singer John Borja.