Jëk shares new song, ‘This Should Be Home’, with Putra Timur

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jëk has released his latest single with Putra Timur, entitled ‘This Should Be Home’.

The song arrived on all major streaming platforms on Friday (January 28). Rounding up Jëk’s debut EP ‘Story Of The Sad Ghost’ – also out today – the emotional anthem expresses his regrets on a love that was lost.

He shares this grief towards this reality, taking turns with Timur as they sing through their heartbreak on the chorus: “And all / Drowning / It’s so frustrating / I’m so disappointing”.

Jëk reminisces about better times in the track’s post-chorus: “When it all began, it always feels like home / And now this place has gone wrong / It never shares like it used to share / It’s all gone”.

Listen to fresh release below:

‘Story Of A Ghost’ comprises of four tracks – three of which have been released previously: ‘Rejected’, ‘Is It Okay To Feel This Way?’ and his previous collaboration with Oscar Lolang called ‘Goosebumps’.

Jëk made his debut in January 2021 with the single, ‘Maybe’.

Meanwhile, Timur most recently participated in Indonesian record label Loneliest Club’s Christmas anthem ‘Forever Lasting Joy’. For the track, Timur collaborated with the likes of labelmates Mafia Pemantik Qolbu, Shinjoko and Michael Christiano Budiman.