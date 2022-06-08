Jellyfish Entertainment confirms VIXX’s Hyuk has not left the group

Jellyfish Entertainment has confirmed that South Korean singer Hyuk will continue to promote as a member of K-pop boyband VIXX.

Last week, the K-pop idol announced his decision to part ways with Jellyfish Entertainment after a decade through a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram account. At the time, Hyuk implied that he would remain as a member of the boyband, although there had been no official confirmation by the agency.

However, today (June 8), Jellyfish Entertainment released a statement to South Korean media confirming that Hyuk will continue participating in VIXX’s future activities and releases, despite no longer being contracted under their agency.

Advertisement

“After an in-depth conversation, both the agency and Hyuk agreed not to renew his contract,” Jellyfish Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi. “However, on the basis of strong trust and affection, he will continue to participate in future musical activities as a member of VIXX.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to Hyuk for being with us for about ten years with special faith, and Jellyfish Entertainment will support his new challenges,” the agency added. “Thank you to all the fans who supported and watched Hyuk, and we ask you to give unchanging interest in and love towards Hyuk as he makes a new beginning.”

Hyuk is now the fourth member of VIXX to have left the music label, following Ravi in May 2019, Hongbin in August 2020 and N in October 2020. However, Ravi, Hyuk and N have clarified that they plan to remain as part of VIXX, despite not operating under the same management.