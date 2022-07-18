Jemson to play headlining REXKL set in August

Malaysian rock duo Jemson will be playing a headlining show at Kuala Lumpur’s REXKL, which will mark their largest show to date as a band.

The band’s REXKL show will take place on August 5. Per a Twitter post, the rock duo will play their self-titled debut album in their entirety. The performance will also feature a stage in the middle of the venue.

Lock Jumaat 5 Ogos 2022! Bertempat di REXKL! Show Jemson yang bakal menjadi kenangan terindah ♫#RockNRollSampaiMati #JemsonLiveREXKL #Jemson pic.twitter.com/HY8yQmNEI2 — JEMSON (@xjemsonx) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

Upcoming artist Hawa will play as supporting act. Early ticket prices go for RM55, while door tickets will be sold for RM65. Tickets are available here.

The rockers will also be playing in Melaka later in the month as part of the 5th anniversary of event series Malaya Roll. The event will take place on July 30 at newly established venue Bangunan, and will feature acts including Golden Mammoth, Late Night Frequency and Margasatwa.

Jemson will also be part of Atas Angin Festival later in August, joining a line-up that will include Spooky Wet Dreams, Da Vagabonds, No Good, and Sekumpulan Orang Gila.

The band first emerged in 2019 with the EP ‘Balada Cinta Kosmos’ (‘Ballad of Cosmic Love’), before their self-titled debut album was released last year. The latter contained 11 tracks, and spawned the ego-attacking single ‘Lu Power’, which featured an appearance from Hujan frontman Noh Salleh.

Their track, ‘Lagu Paling Kecewa Di Dalam Dunia’, also qualified as a semi-finalist for 2020’s Anugerah Lagu Indie awards, which marked the indie award’s first edition.

Advertisement

Jemson consists of Myo – also frontman for rock band Oh Chentaku – and guitarist Muhammad Najmi, formerly of metal outfit Against Infinity.