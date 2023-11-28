Jennifer Lopez teases release of new album and film, ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez has revealed more details about her new album and accompanying film, ‘This Is Me…Now’.

The singer announced details of her first new album in nine years – the spiritual follow-up to third studio LP, ‘This Is Me…Then’ – back in November 2022, to mark the 20th anniversary of that album.

The singer has now revealed that the album is out February 16, and This Is Me…Now the film will drop on Prime Video the same day.

Advertisement

The album is also set to feature what is presumed to be a sequel to her 2002 song ‘Dear Ben’ – dedicated to Ben Affleck, her partner of the time – titled ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’. The pair were engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004, before rekindling their relationship and marrying in 2022.

“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grow up,” Lopez says in the new film’s teaser trailer, “my answer was always ‘in love’.”

“Unlike anything Jennifer has ever done before and inspired by her upcoming album, the film is an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love,” a description reads for the video teaser. “Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame.”

It continues: “This Is Me…Now is the defining era of Jennifer Lopez’s illustrious career. With an unprecedented rawness and vulnerability, Lopez has crafted a powerful and heartfelt homage to the profound beauty of true love and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.

“What began as a return to the recording studio after an almost decade long absence, and inspired by love, evolved into a vision to weave her songs into an abstract biography reverse engineered from the powerful music she had written, recorded and produced.”

Advertisement

It also describes the new film as a “reflection of the immense dedication and hard work she has poured into herself, to her unyielding faith, and a celebration of her commitment to doing what is right”, adding that this is “the real story” of the pop star.

The ‘This Is Me…Now’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘This Is Me… Now’

2. ‘To Be Yours’

3. ‘Mad in Love’

4. ‘Can’t Get Enough’

5. ‘Rebound’

6. ‘not. going. anywhere.’

7. ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’

8. ‘Hummingbird’

9. ‘Hearts and Flowers’

10. ‘Broken Like Me’

11. ‘This Time Around’

12. ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’

13. ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’

This Is Me…Now is directed by Dave Meyers and written by Lopez, Matt Walton and Affleck.

Lopez’s last studio album, ‘A.K.A.’, came in 2014.