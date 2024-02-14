Jennifer Lopez says Ayo Edebiri apologised for calling her career “one long scam”

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that actor Ayo Edebiri apologised to her “with tears in her eyes” for insulting the singer’s career.

While appearing on an episode of the Scam Goddess podcast in 2020, Edebiri described Lopez’s career as “one long scam,” saying the musician “thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.” The Bear star also agreed with host Laci Mosley’s claim that Lopez “can’t sing.”

Earlier this month, Edebiri’s comments resurfaced ahead of her debut hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, where she was accompanied by Lopez as a musical guest. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Lopez has revealed that Edebiri approached her to apologise before filming the SNL episode. “She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez recalled.

“She came to my dressing room and apologised with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.” Lopez said Edebiri “loved” her performance on the show, and “actually got to hear [her] perform” during the SNL soundcheck. “She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Referencing Edebiri’s comments, Lopez said that she has “heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Edebiri herself acknowledged the comments on SNL, appearing in a game show skit where participants confronted their past social media posts.

Portraying a panicked contestant, Edebiri said: “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

The Bottoms star added that she “speak[s] for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Lopez is gearing up for her new album ‘This Is Me…Now’, which is set for release this Friday (February 16). It will be accompanied by a film, titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story and offering a fictionalised account of Lopez’s real-life romance with Ben Affleck. A documentary about the making of the album will arrive on February 26.

Edebiri, on the other hand, will return in season 3 of The Bear this June.