Jennifer Lopez confirms Madonna and Britney Spears ‘talked about’ involving her in VMAs kiss

Jennifer Lopez has said that she was originally involved in Britney Spears and Madonna‘s infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

The kiss happened during Madonna, Spears and Christina Aguilera‘s performance of ‘Hollywood’ at the ceremony 20 years ago, after which Madonna then kissed Aguilera.

However, in a new interview with E! News, Lopez confirmed rumours she was originally meant to play Aguilera’s part but was unable to due to scheduling conflicts.

“Yes, that is actually true,” Lopez said in the interview. “I was filming a movie in Canada. We had met – me, her [Madonna] and Britney – to do it, at [Madonna’s] home. I just couldn’t get off the film, so we couldn’t do it. Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it.” [via MusicNews]

She added: “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it… I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”

Madonna’s kiss with Aguilera, however, was not broadcast, with the camera cutting away from the stage to catch the reaction of Justin Timberlake, whose relationship with Spears had recently ended. Aguilera went on to describe the editing as a “cheap shot.”

Lopez is set to release her first new album in nine years, ‘This is Me… Now’, at some point in 2023. It is the spiritual successor to ‘This Is Me… Then’ and was announced on the latter’s 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Madonna is set to embark on a huge 40th anniversary tour later this year across Europe and North America, which includes a date at London’s O2 Arena on October 14. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (January 20) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America).