Jenny Lewis announces new album ‘Joy’All’ with new single ‘Psychos’

Jenny Lewis has announced details of her fifth studio album, ‘Joy’All’, and shared its latest single ‘Psychos’.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the new album is due out on June 9 via Blue Note/EMI and follows 2019’s ‘On The Line’. It was first previewed last year with the single ‘Puppy And A Truck’.

Explaining how the album came together, Lewis said: “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down. […] Then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck.

Advertisement

“The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’”

Of working with Cobb, she added: “Dave works fast and we cut the bulk of the record with his incredible house band – Nate Smith, Brian Allen and Cobb on guitar, and myself on acoustic guitar & vocals – live on the floor in a couple of weeks.

“Jess Wolfe came back to the studio to provide background vocals on the record and then Greg Leisz and Jon Brion added pedal steel, B-Bender guitar and Chamberlin, respectively, back in L.A..”

Listen to ‘Psychos’ and see the artwork and tracklist for ‘Joy’All’ below.

1. ‘Psychos’

2. ‘Joy’All’

3. ‘Puppy And A Truck’

4. ‘Apples And Oranges’

5. ‘Essence Of Life’

6. ‘Giddy Up’

7. ‘Cherry Baby’

8. ‘Love Feel’

9. ‘Balcony’

10. ‘Chain Of Tears’

Advertisement

Reviewing 2019’s ‘On The Line’, NME wrote: “‘On the Line’ toes many tightropes. Hedonism is liable to osmose its way into escapism at any cost. Comic relief is a close bedfellow of total desperation; the darkest, bleakest moments in life can often arrive coupled with a strange kind of laughter.

“On her fourth solo record, Jenny Lewis skewers all of these tensions with astonishing ease. It’s up there with her greatest work to date.”

Ahead of the new album’s announcement, Lewis shared an official video for ‘Puppy And A Truck’ featuring a cameo from Harry Styles.