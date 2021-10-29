Jeon Somi meets heartbreak in music video for new single ‘XOXO’

Jeon Somi has unveiled the music video for new single ‘XOXO’, a cut from her first studio album of the same name.

Released on October 29 at 6pm KST, the follows the Canadian-Korean idol as she deals with heartbreak by embarking on a revenge mission on her ex-lover. She playfully wields a sledgehammer as she skips around a graffiti-covered car in an outdoor parking lot in some scenes, and completely trashes a hallway in others.

“Hate you so much but I should let it go / Don’t wanna see you again, XO / Don’t say such things / The half I gave you is mine now,” she sings bitterly on the song’s refrain.

‘XOXO’ is now available on all streaming platforms as part of the singer’s debut full-length album of the same name.

Aside from its lead single, most of the tracks featured on the record are previously released singles from the K-pop idol: 2019’s ‘Birthday’ and ‘Outta My Head’, ‘What You Waiting For’ from 2020, and ‘Dumb Dumb’ which dropped earlier this year. ‘XOXO’ the album also features a collaboration with rapper Giriboy on the track ‘Don’t Let Me Go’.

The singer’s return was first officially announced by The Black Label on October 14, just two months after the release of her single ‘Dumb Dumb’. The record marks the singer’s first-ever project with a physical release, having only released digital singles throughout her two-year-long career.

In a two-star review of ‘Dumb Dumb’, NME’s Rhian Daly described the single as a “frustrating comeback that lacks originality and spark”. She went on to note that “Somi is known for her bright personality and she could easily light up a mediocre song, but even she struggles to elevate this to anything beyond dull.”