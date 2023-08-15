Jeon Somi reacts to AI covers of her voice, calls them “crazy”

South Korean singer Jeon Somi has reacted to AI covers of her voice singing popular songs by NewJeans and BTS‘ Jungkook.

Yesterday (August 14), Jeon Somi posted a series of videos on TikTok of her reacting to AI covers of her voice singing popular K-pop songs. In the first clip, Somi appears shocked to hear her voice singing NewJeans’ ‘Super Shy’.

Later, she compares her real voice to the AI cover, taking turns to singing parts of the song as the computer generated version plays in the background.

In the second TikTok, Somi is equally shocked when reacting to an AI cover of her voice singing Jungkook’s hit solo single ‘Seven’. “This is crazy like wuuut…?” she wrote in the clip’s accompanying caption.

The most infamous AI-created music to come out so far, though, is an AI-generated “lost” Oasis album called ‘AISIS’ that was developed by indie band Breezer, who created their own tracks over lockdown before adding an AI take of Liam Gallagher’s vocals over the top.

Responding to the record, Liam took to Twitter to confirm he’d listened to a couple of the tracks and they were “better than all the other snizzle out there.” He went on to call the project “mad as fuck” before adding that his AI vocals sounded “mega”.

Meanwhile, Somi recently made her long-awaited comeback with ‘Fast Forward’, from her new mini-album ‘Game Plan’. However, a part of the music video has since been edited after viewers accused it of plagiarism.