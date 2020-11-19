The family of Jeremih have issued an update on the state of his health after the singer was hospitalised last weekend for coronavirus complications.

The Chicago singer is currently on a ventilator to help him breathe in an intensive care unit after he was admitted to hospital in the Illinois city over the weekend.

In a statement provided to CNN, Jeremih’s family noted that what the 33-year-old is experiencing after the virus “viciously attacked his body” is “rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions”.

“The family believes daily prayers to God,” the statement reads. “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” they added.

“Also, it’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

Chance The Rapper, Big Sean and Toni Braxton have been among the notable names to voice their support for Jeremih following his hospitalisation, with 50 Cent noting on Sunday (November 15) that the singer is “responsive today, doing a little better”.