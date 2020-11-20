Jeremih’s representative says the singer is battling a “severe case” of COVID-19

Jeremih is battling a “severe case” of COVID-19 after contracting coronavirus, a spokesperson for the R&B star has confirmed.

The 33-year-old remains hospitalised, with his family confirming earlier this week that he is currently in an intensive care unit.

In a new update issued yesterday (November 19), Jeremih’s spokesperson said: “The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.

Advertisement

“There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

The singer signed to Def Jam Recordings in 2009, and is known for hits such as ‘Down on Me’ and ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em’.

“The family believes daily prayers to God,” a statement released by Jeremih’s family earlier this week read. “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through.

“He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Advertisement

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” they added.

“Also, it’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

Chance The Rapper, Big Sean and Toni Braxton have been among the notable names to voice their support for Jeremih following his hospitalisation, with 50 Cent noting on Sunday (November 15) that the singer is “responsive today, doing a little better”.