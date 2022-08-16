Jeremy Zucker announces first-ever concerts in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines

New Jeresey singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker has announced the details for his first-ever concerts in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines set to begin this September.

Zucker will first play a run of four shows in Australia before heading to Auckland, New Zealand on October 5. The ‘comethru’ singer will make his first stop on the tour at the Astor Theatre in Perth on September 27 before making his way to the Metro Theatre in Sydney on September 30. He will then perform at Melbourne’s Recital Centre on October 1 before ending the Australian run of shows at Princess Theatre in Brisbane on October 2.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale at at 11am local time on August 18. General admission tickets for the Perth, Sydney and Melbourne shows are priced at AUD62.50 not inclusive of service fee, while ticket prices for the Brisbane tour date have yet to be revealed.

Tickets for Zucker’s show in Auckland go onsale at 12pm local time on August 19. General admission tickets are available for NZD55 and do not include a service fee.

Zucker will then head to the Philippines on October 8 to perform at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila. Ticket sales will begin on August 19 at TicketNet, with VIP Standing tickets going for PHP 3,500, Loge tickets at PHP 3,000, and Balcony tickets at PHP 2,500. All ticket prices are not inclusive of service charge.

Jeremy Zucker has also teased the addition of more concert dates across Asia, though further details have yet to be announced.

Zucker first found fame with his 2018 single ‘comethru’, taken from his sixth EP ‘summer’ from the same year. He would go on to release his debut album ‘love is not dying’ the following year, which he describes as an autobiographical collection of songs written while in Brooklyn.

In 2021, he released his sophomore album ‘CRUSHER’, which included the previously released singles ’18’, ‘HONEST’, ‘Cry with you’ and ‘Therapist’.

Zucker has performed at several major festivals such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Reading & Leeds, and Firefly. He has also performed on major US television shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Today Show.

Jeremy Zucker’s Asia Pacific tour dates so far:

Australia

September 27 – Astor Theatre, Perth

September 30 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

October 1 – Recital Centre, Melbourne

October 2 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

New Zealand

October 5 – Tuning Fork, Auckland

Asia

October 8 – New Frontier Theatre, Manila, the Philippines