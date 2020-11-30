Superman Is Dead’s Jerinx gets 14 months’ jail for hate speech, verdict under appeal

Both the prosecution and defence for Superman Is Dead’s Jerinx have reportedly filed appeals over the drummer’s recent jail sentence of 14 months for defamation and hate speech.

The drummer of the Indonesian pop-punk band, real name I Gede Ari Astina, was sentenced to 14 months in jail on November 19. He was on trial for defamation and hate speech over a social media post he made in June calling the Indonesian Doctors Association “flunkeys” over its requirements for pregnant women to take COVID-19 tests before entering labour.

Head judge Ida Ayu Nyoman Adnya Dewi told the Denpasar Court that Jerinx was “proven to have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act by deliberately and unrightly spreading information that has the purpose of creating hatred or enmity among the public”, according to Coconuts Bali.

Charged with articles under Indonesia’s Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE) and criminal code (KUHP) on defamation and hate speech, Jerinx was facing a sentence of up to six years in prison.

Prosecutors, who had sought a three-year prison sentence for Jerinx, have filed an appeal of the 14-month sentence, arguing that “the judges’ decision has not been a deterrent for the defendant or the public to be careful when using social media”, as Tempo.co reported on November 26.

Jerinx and his legal team have since filed a counter-appeal. “With a heavy heart, Jerinx accepted [the sentence] at first, but since the prosecutor filed and appeal at the last minute, we have to respond to it,” Jerinx’s lawyer Wayan Gendo Suardana said, per The Jakarta Post.