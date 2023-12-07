Jessi, Jay Park refute reports of a dispute: “Y’all need to get a life”

Korean-American singers Jessi and Jay Park have addressed reports of a dispute between them.

Earlier today (December 7), both Jessi and Jay Park took to their Instagram stories to dispel reports that there’s a dispute between them.

This comes shortly after South Korean news outlet The Fact claimed in a report that Jessi’s label More Vision, owned by Jay Park, had been considering terminating the singer’s contract over allegedly cancelling her October 27 appearance on South Korean chart show Music Bank.

In an Instagram Story today, Jessi said that the report was “nonsense”, adding that she and Jay Park are “all good”. “Y’all need to get a life FR,” she wrote.

Jay Park also took to his Instagram to clear the air, saying: “Me and Jessi [are] good. No need to worry. There is no such thing as discord,” as translated by Soompi.

​Jessi signed with More Vision in April 2023, with the duo announcing it together during a special appearance at Rolling Loud Thailand. The move came nearly a year after the singer left the PSY-owned P Nation in July of 2022.

However, despite having left P Nation, Jessi has said that she is “still loyal” to Psy. “No matter what, even though I left P Nation, whether it was for good or bad, I still have my loyalty with Psy oppa,” she said. “He’s held me down, even though we’ve had our whatever.”