Jessi parts ways with Psy’s management agency P Nation

Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi has parted ways with management agency P Nation, which is headed by South Korean musician Psy.

According to reports by the Kpop Herald and Herald Pop, P Nation announced the K-pop idol’s departure through a statement issued to the press. Notably, Jessi was the first artist who signed to the label in early-2019, followed by South Korean power couple DAWN and HyunA shortly after

“First of all, we express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent much love and interest to Jessi,” P Nation said in its statement, as translated by Soompi. “We inform you that our exclusive contract with Jessi recently expired.”

“Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts. That process and her achievements became positive and enjoyable sources of motivation for every member of P NATION.”

“We will continue to cheer on Jessi’s future path as an artist, and we will continuously support her diverse activities,” the label added. “We thank the many fans who cherish Jessi, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support.”

Jessi had previously opened up about joining P Nation and how she did not say yes to PSY’s offer right away. “I was not convinced at first, let’s get that straight. It took a while for him to really get me,” she explained at the time.

In her three years with P Nation, Jessi has released a number of hit and viral singles, including the 2020 single ‘Nunu Nana’ in 2020, ‘What Type Of X’ in 2021 and the TikTok hit ‘Zoom’ this April.