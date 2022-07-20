Jessi announces venue and ticket sale dates for ‘Zoom In Manila’ show this September

The venue and ticket sale dates for K-pop singer-rapper Jessi’s upcoming solo concert in Manila have been announced.

Concert promoter Be You announced yesterday (July 19) that Jessi will be holding her ‘Zoom In Manila’ concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 30, 7 PM. Ticket pre-sales for Jessi’s upcoming show will take place on July 31, and ticket sales will open to the general public on August 1.

Ticket prices and other details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Jessi’s upcoming concert in Manila will mark the Korean-American idol’s first time performing in the Southeast Asian country for a stand-alone event. The ‘Nuna Nana’ singer was previously announced as part of the line-up for KV Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, which will also feature B.I, Afgan, Ramengvrl and more.

Jessi recently parted ways with management agency P Nation, which is headed by South Korean musician Psy. The label announced her departure through a statement to the press, explaining that its exclusive contract with Jessi had expired.

In response to retirement rumours sparked by her sudden departure from the label, Jessi issued her own statement through Instagram. “I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation… but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time,” she wrote.

“Respectfully… please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit.. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring,” Jessi added. “I’m only getting started.”