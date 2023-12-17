Jessica Chastain reveals Taylor Swift once made her a breakup playlist

Jessica Chastain has revealed that Taylor Swift once made her a personalised playlist to help her through a breakup.

The actor shared that the ‘Eras‘ star sent her a breakup playlist after they first met at the Met Gala in 2011.

“It was the first year I was invited to the Met Ball, first year I had movies out, and we were both sitting next to each other. We were next to Ryan Murphy, who was just starting to become successful with all his TV shows,” Chastain revealed on a new episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“She was so sweet. I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that. We went and danced together – it was such a fun night.”

Shortly after their first meeting, the Molly’s Game actor discovered an email from Swift in her inbox.

“The next day, I had an e-mail from iTunes that said, like Taylor Swift, whatever, and I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album,” Chastain said. “She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me. Isn’t that the sweetest thing? And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And it was like, ‘wait a minute?’ She curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup.”

The actor, who stars in the upcoming new film Memory, recently reunited with Swift during the Mexico City stop of her ‘Eras’ tour back in the summer, where they posed in a photo together.

“Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content,” she captioned the post on Instagram back in August.

The concert film for Swift’s The Eras Tour recently arrived on streaming, which fans can rent digitally.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”

In more recent news from the pop star, Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted attending Ramy Youssef’s fundraising event for Gaza in Brooklyn, New York this month.