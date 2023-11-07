Jessica Jung to reportedly release new mini-album titled ‘Beep Beep’

Korean-American singer Jessica Jung will reportedly release her fourth mini-album, titled ‘Beep Beep’, later this month.

This is according to new listings put up by online shopping websites KTown4U and Yes24, which state that ‘Beep Beep’ will be Jessica Jung’s fourth mini-album, with a release date of November 22.

“Self-produced with inspirational and feel-good vibes, Jessica Jung creates diverse sounds as she matures and evolves throughout her illustrious career,” reads a description for the project.

“In her fourth mini-album, catchy/upbeat melodies and lyrics resonate throughout the songs while applauding and encouraging the resilient self,” it continues.

In addition, the Yes24 listing also notes that the record is distributed by Warner Music and Coridel Entertainment. Jessica Jung has been signed to the latter since 2016, through which she released her first three mini-albums.

However, neither Jung nor her management have officially announced the release of ‘Beep Beep’ as of writing. The singer’s last release was her 2017 mini-album, ‘My Decade’.

In September 2021, the former Girls’ Generation member teased new music, saying that she would drop “several singles” that year prior to the release of a brand-new solo album. However, those plans never materialised.

In 2022, the singer competed on Season 3 of the Chinese reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves, where she ended up in second place. She later also appeared on Season 2 of Great Dance Crew.

During her appearance on Great Dance Crew, Jessica Jung notably covered Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’, as well as a performed waacking-inspired dance routine to Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’.