Jessica Jung adds new Malaysia show to ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert tour

Korean-American singer Jessica Jung has added a new Malaysia show to her ongoing ‘Diamond Dreams’ tour.

Jessica Jung announced her new Malaysia show yesterday (December 11) on her official Instagram account. The concert will take place at the Mega Star Arena KL in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 13, 2024.

The newly added show is the third in the singer’s ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert tour, following performances in Macau, China in November and an upcoming one at the Resorts World Convention Centre in Singapore later this month.

Tickets to Jessica Jung’s newly added Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia show will go on sale this Friday (December 15) at 4pm local time via Ticket2U. They will be available in four tiers, from RM388 to RM888.

The dates for Jessica Jung’s ‘Diamond Dreams’ tour are:

NOVEMBER 2023

25: Macau, China, Studio City Event Center (FINISHED)

DECEMBER 2023

16: Singapore, Singapore, Resorts World Convention Centre

JANUARY 2024

13: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena KL (NEW)

In September, Jung made a surprise appearance at the second night of Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang’s ‘Sugar High’ concert in Taipei. The pair performed Wang’s 2004 hit ‘Love You’ together towards the end of the show.

Meanwhile, the singer dropped her fourth mini-album, titled ‘Beep Beep’, in late-November. The record was her first release in over six years, since her 2017 mini-album, ‘My Decade’.

Notably, ‘Beep Beep’ also includes the song ‘Get it? Got it? Good’, which features former SM Entertainment labelmate and f(x) member Amber Liu.