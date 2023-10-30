Jessica Jung announces ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert in Macau

Korean-American singer Jessica Jung has announced an upcoming concert in Macau.

Today (October 30), Jessica Jung announced on Weibo that she will be holding a one-night concert in Macau next month. Titled the ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert tour, the singer will be performing at the Studio City Event Center on November 25 at 8pm local time.

According to the concert’s poster, ticket prices for Jessica Jung’s upcoming show range from MOP688 to MOP1,888. Tickets are now on sale via Weidian.

At the time of publishing, it is not clear if Jung will be announcing additional dates and stops for the ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert tour.

This will mark the second time the singer has held a solo concert in Macau, following her ‘On Cloud Nine’ mini-concert tour in 2018. Jung also held shows in Taipei, Bangkok and several cities in Japan as part of that tour.

Last month, Jung made a surprise appearance at the second night of Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang’s ‘Sugar High’ concert in Taipei. The pair performed Wang’s 2004 hit ‘Love You’ together towards the end of the show.

The two singers had previously appeared on the third season of Chinese reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves in 2022, which saw 30 celebrities over the age of 30 competing to form a girl group. Jung and Wang finished in second and first place respectively, debuting in the group X-Sister.