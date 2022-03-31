Jessica Jung to reportedly appear on Chinese reality TV show ‘Sisters Who Make Waves’

Jessica Jung is reportedly set to star in the upcoming third season of Chinese reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves.

According to a report from The Global Times on March 30, an anonymous representative of the series’ production team and Chinese broadcast platform Mango TV allegedly confirmed Jung’s appearance on Sisters Who Makes Waves, claiming that the programme is set to air in April. However, neither Jessica Jung nor her representatives have yet to respond to the report.

The report also arrives after speculation amongst fans about Jung’s rumoured appearance on the series, with some eagle-eyed fans noting that her recent posts on Chinese social media platform Weibo place her in Changsha, China, where previous iterations of Sisters Who Make Waves were known to have been filmed.

Jessica Jung is now in Changsha, China. The photos that she posted on IG/Weibo is the hotel where the previous seasons of Sisters Who Make Waves shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/I5DGx7Rntp — RI #readBRIGHT✨ (@hyori_sunie) March 28, 2022

Sisters Who Make Waves is a Chinese reality series from Mango TV starring female celebrities over the age of 30, who are to compete for a chance to return to the stage and re-debut as part of a new girl group.

Past seasons of Sisters Who Make Waves notably starred former Miss A members Fei and Jia as contestants, the latter of whom was selected as a winning participant after ranking in third place. Other stars who appeared on the show also include Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung.

In other news, Jung said that she was set to release “several singles” in 2021, in the lead-up to an upcoming album in an interview in September, which was a project that had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I’m dropping several singles throughout the year [and] that’s going to lead up to an album. So, yeah, I’ve been constantly working on music behind the scenes,” she said. However, these projects have yet to materialise as of writing.