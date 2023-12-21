Jessica Jung says leaving Girls’ Generation was “one of the darkest times of my life”

Korean-American singer Jessica Jung has opened up about her state of mind when she left K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation in 2014.

On December 20, Jessica Jung made an appearance on the Singaporean podcast series The Daily Ketchup Podcast, which coincided with her recent ‘Diamond Dreams’ concert in the city state.

During her time on the podcast, one of the hosts asked the singer what “went through your head” during the time when she left K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation. “I try to put the past behind me, and I always try to look at the brighter things, brighter side,” she responded.

Advertisement

“Of course, that time was one of the darkest times of my life, darkest periods of my life. But I had my family and friends to really support me, and my fans were always there,” Jessica Jung continued, adding that phase of her life was “a good transitioning period and good time for me to grow up”.

Later, the singer compared what it was like being in a group versus her current solo career, saying that the biggest difference is that now she “get[s] to choose everything”.

“If you’re in a group then the majority wins,” Jessica Jung added. “So if you don’t want to have black tea, you need to have black tea if five people want to have black tea. It’s like that, just for example.”

“But this goes for every single thing from little things to the big decisions. You need to learn how to deal and cope with that and be okay with being in that type of system. Which I was, I was fine, but then now I know that I enjoy [being solo more].”

Last month, Jessica Jung released her fourth mini-album ‘Beep Beep’, her first in over six years. The project was led by a single of the same name, and also notably featured a song with fellow former SM Entertainment labelmate Amber Liu.