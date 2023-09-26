Watch Jessica Jung make surprise appearance at Cyndi Wang’s concert

Korean-American singer Jessica Jung recently made a special appearance at Taiwanese pop star Cyndi Wang‘s concert.

Over the weekend (on September 23 and 24), Cyndi Wang held a two-night concert at the Taipei Arena in Taiwan, as part of her ‘Sugar High’ world tour. While the first night of her concert went as planned, the second night were saw a special appearance from Jessica Jung.

At the tail-end of the concert, during the opening of the Taiwanese singer’s hit 2004 song ‘Love You’, the singer asked the audience to welcome the former Girls’ Generation member, who popped up from a lift in the middle of the stage.

The pair then went on to perform ‘Love You’, complete with the song’s iconic choreography. “Oh, say less ‘byes’ / I want to be with you for more than one day / A little more, let me willingly love you,” the sang.

After the performace, the duo waved the audience goodbye as Wang shouted: “We’re going to eat”. Meanwhile, Jung can be heard saying “love you” to Wang. Watch the clip below.

Notably, Jessica Jung and Cyndi Wang both appeared and competeted on the third season of the Chinese reality TV show, Sisters Who Make Waves. The pair placed second and first, respectively, when the series concluded.

Earlier this year, the ex-Girls’ Generation member also appeared on season two of Chinese streamer Youku’s reality TV show Great Dance Crew, where she performed a cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘God is a Woman’.