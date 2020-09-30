Jesse Jo Stark shares new single ‘Die Young’ – with artwork and polaroids by Yungblud

Jesse Jo Stark has shared her brand new single ‘Die Young’. Check it out below, along with the artwork and some exclusive polaroids taken by Yungblud.

A waltzing and opulent dose of emotive pop-noir, ‘Die Young’ sees Cher‘s goddaughter mark the changing of the seasons with something fittingly autumnal.

Speaking about the lyrics, Stark told NME they were inspired by how “you have to die a million times just to become who you are, and that is beautiful.“

The track also comes with artwork shot by none other than Yungblud.

“This picture makes me feel like I have nothing to hide – it’s raw, messy and true,” Stark told NME. “It’s like I’ve died a thousand times and keep coming back more like myself. It reminds me to never try too hard to grow up. To save a seat for the dark parts – and to never feel bad about them. They always end up being the most beautiful.”

Check out Yungblud’s other polaroid shots from the shoot exclusively below:

‘Die Young’ by Jesse Jo Stark is out now. News on her debut album is expected in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, this week saw Yungblud attract the praise of Taylor Swift for mashing up her track ‘Cardigan’ with Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You‘ in the BBC Radio One Live Lounge. He also announced his own podcast on BBC Sounds.