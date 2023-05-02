Jessie Ware on working with Kylie Minogue: “I love her”

Jessie Ware has spoken to NME about what it was like to feature Kylie Minogue on the title track of her new album ‘That! Feels Good!’, as well as having her as a surprise guest at her London show.

Speaking to NME as part of the In Conversation series, Ware opened up about what it was like to feature a host of voice notes on the song from her all-star friends on fifth album.

“I can’t believe that Kylie Minogue actually did it,” said Ware. “I love her and regard her as a friend – but Kylie is Kylie! Bless her, she did it from Australia.”

Advertisement

On deciding to have the voice notes in the song, Ware shared: “After we’d written ‘That! Feels Good!’, I said to James [Ford, Arctic Monkeys producer], ‘Look, I want it to feel cinematic from the start of the record; I want people to feel propelled into this world of pleasure’. So I just sent voice notes to lots of people!

“It was so funny to get their versions back because a lot of people felt very prudish – but others were fully committed to the cause. It was so much fun putting them all together.”

Minogue also joined the singer at her London Brixton Academy show last year as a surprise guest. Ware told NME that it was hard to keep the on-stage collab a secret, because she’s “got a big mouth!”

“There was zero pressure on her to come because it was her birthday that night, but Kylie lives for that shit! It was brilliant,” said Ware. “I have never heard Brixton Academy scream so loud.”

Ware’s fifth album, ‘That! Feels Good!’ was released last week. In a four-star review, NME shared the LP “is a maximalist tour de force of glossy pop sounds. A liberating collection that seeks to paint a three-dimensional picture of Ware – as “a lover, a freak and a mother”, as she sings on ‘Pearls’ – this album sees her embrace a Sasha Fierce-like alter ego in a celebration of dancing and female agency.”

Advertisement

In other news, Ware is set to embark on a North American tour this autumn. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Jessie Ware’s North American autumn 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

5 – Chicago, IL, The Vic

10 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

11 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

16 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

19 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

20 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

23 – Toronto, ON, Rebel Entertainment Complex