Jikamarie is a tough gang boss in the music video for new single ‘Kailangan ko ng…’

Filipino TikTok star turned singer-songwriter Jikamarie has released her second single ‘Kailangan ko ng…’

A song about wanting time and affection from someone, the track was released on February 19. It received a music video depicting jikamarie – real name Angelica Ponce – as the leather-jacketed leader of a gang.

With her underlings, she confronts a boy in a bar, singing “Kailangan ko ng yakap / Kailangan ko ng halik sa’king pisngi / Kailangan ko ng ugong / Ng malamig na tinig” – “I need a hug / I need a kiss on my cheek / I need a hum of a cold tune”.

Watch the music video for ‘Kailangan ko ng…’ below.

Jikamarie first rose to fame on TikTok, where she shared anecdotes about her college life she labelled ‘Storytime’. She soon began posting song covers on her account before sharing the demo for her soon-to-be hit single ‘Lutang’ with her followers, who demanded the 22-year old post the track on streaming platform SoundCloud.

She went on to release the track on Spotify in October 2021, where it would top the platform’s Viral 50 Philippines playlist with more than a million streams accumulated in a month.

Later that month, she officially signed with Warner Music Philippines and released ‘Lutang: The Mixtape’ with the label just a few months later in December. The mixtape featured remixes of her single by Timothy Run, Squid 9, DJ Young LUSTBASS and fellow Filipino viral star Paul Pablo.