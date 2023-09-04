Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death has been revealed

Jimmy Buffett‘s cause of death has been confirmed and revealed.

Following the singer-songwriter’s passing last week (September 1), Buffett’s official website has been updated with his cause of death. “The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Friday September 1, 2023 surrounded by family and friends,” his website writes.

Now updated to reflect the cause of death, the statement adds: “Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

Merkel Cell Skin cancer is a rare type of skin cancer that typically appears as a single painless lump on the skin and tends to spread quickly to other parts of the body, according to the National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic.

Following the news of Buffett’s death, several icons in the music industry have paid tribute to the late ‘Margaritaville’ singer. Elton John said Buffett was “a unique and treasured entertainer” who had “gone way too soon” while Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson tweeted a picture of one of Buffett’s album covers with the message: “love and mercy, Jimmy Buffett”.

In an official White House statement, President Joe Biden wrote: “A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.”

On September 2, Paul McCartney paid tribute in his own statement, reflecting on one memory which demonstrated his late friend’s kindness and generosity.

“It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them,” the Beatles legend began. “I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.”

“He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.”