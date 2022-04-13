Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album.

It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week.

Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records.”

“I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks,” he added.

Last December, Osbourne’s producer and guitarist Andrew Watt said that Robert Trujillo (Metallica) featured on bass on the album, with the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) sharing drumming duties.

Smith has also recently confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready also feature. He claims Osbourne also tried to get Page to contribute but said “I don’t think he plays anymore”.

But the Led Zeppelin legend has now explained that he refused to appear on the album because he was too busy working on his own projects.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” Page told Classic Rock. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’

“So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

Elaborating further on his refusal to join Osbourne, Page added: “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

Meanwhile, Page recently said that it was a mistake to enlist Phil Collins to fill in on drums for Led Zeppelin at Live Aid.