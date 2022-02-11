Jinan Laetitia comforts her inner child on new single, ‘Favorite’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Laetitia has shared a new single, ‘Favorite’.

Released today (February 11) on major streaming platforms, ‘Favorite’ arrived with a music video which places the singer-songwriter in a gorgeous 3D-rendered world, droplets of water swirling around her.

Watch the music video for ‘Favorite’ below.

Advertisement

Following the release of ‘Favorite’, Jinan Laetitia took to social media to share that the track was “challenging” to write and record. “My tear ducts were ruined, I cried so much. I guess we all have something to say to our inner child,” she said.

She went on to say that the single is “dedicated to anyone who loves unconditionally and everyone who fight[s] for those they care about”.

‘Favorite’ marks the Indonesian pop singer’s first release of the year. She most recently released a two-track collection titled ‘The More’ in November. The project included a collaborative single with Pamungkas, titled ‘Timeless’, alongside ‘Mannequin’, which received a music video in late October.

Prior to ‘The More’, Jinan Laetitia released a similar two-track project in August 2021. Titled ‘The Picture’, the project featured singles ‘Forgive’ and ‘Picture’. The former song received a trippy music video last July, in which she played a miniature version of herself, stuck in a dilapidated dollhouse, and a far larger version of herself, tossing the dollhouse around for her own enjoyment.

Advertisement

It is currently unclear if ‘Favourite’ will feature on an upcoming project, or a larger release like an album or EP.

Jinan Laetitia made her debut in 2020 with a three-track EP entitled ‘POV: The Prelude’.