Jinan Laetitia drops debut album ‘One’ and tarot-themed video for ‘Vanilla’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Laetitia has dropped her debut album, ‘One’, and a music video for ‘Vanilla’.

The LP’s tracklist features 10 songs, including the singles ‘Forgive’ and ‘Mannequin’, as well as the single ‘Favorite’, which Laetitia dropped earlier this March. ‘Timeless’, her collaboration with Pamungkas, features on ‘One’ as its third track. Meanwhile, the record’s opener, ‘Welcome Back’, is a rework of the singer’s debut single, which she first recorded as a freshman in college.

Listen to ‘One’ here:

Alongside the album’s release, the Jakarta singer-songwriter also shared a striking tarot-themed video for the cut ‘Vanilla’. Watch it below:

‘One’s’ tracks were previously released in three preceding EPs, which Jinan dropped across 2021 and 2022. These included ‘The Mirror’, ‘The More’ and ‘The Picture’. In an interview with NME earlier this March, Jinan described ‘One’ as “me, but as a piece of music”.

“I believe the important duty of an artist is to offer a different point of view about life. If something is expressed in the same way over and over again, the message will be lost,” she further added about her music in the interview.

Laetitia first made her debut in 2020 with a three-track EP entitled ‘POV: The Prelude’, before she signed with Warner Music Indonesia. In 2020, she also put out a slew of singles, including ‘Jaket Merah’, ‘Tug Of War’ and ‘WHENEVER’.