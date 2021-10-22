Jinan Laetitia reckons with others’ expectations on new single ‘Mannequin’

Indonesian pop artist Jinan Laetitia has returned with her new single ‘Mannequin’.
The 19-year-old wrote the single, released today (October 22) on all major streaming platforms via Warner Music Indonesia, at a time when she was in a confusing place and feeling the burden of others’ expectations – which often differed from her sense of her own identity.
“’Cause I’m your mannequin / Pretty porcelain / Cut me off, dress me up / ‘Til I’m pretty,” she croons on the chorus. The pink-hued music video finds the artist in a fantastical space in the heavens, surrounded by mannequins and porcelain figures. Watch it below:
Co-produced by Jinan Laetitia and osvaldorio, ‘Mannequin’ is her third release this year following the tracks ‘Forgive’ and ‘Picture’, which also tackle self-exploration and also received lavish visual treatments.
Jinan Laetitia made her debut in 2020 with the three-track EP called ‘POV: The Prelude’. She soon released three more singles in the same year – ‘Jaket Merah’, ‘Tug Of War’ and ‘WHENEVER’.