Jinan Laetitia shares dark music video for reworked version of ‘Welcome Back’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Laetitia has shared a rework of her debut single, ‘Welcome Back’, packaged in her latest two-track release, ‘The Mirror’.

Three years after its initial release, ‘Welcome Back’ has gotten a new facelift, with re-recorded vocals and improved production all around. The artist has also debuted a grim music video for the track. Throughout the visual, Laetitia is seen hovering above a black horse, all alone in the ruins.

Watch the music video below.

“I was a freshman in college [when this was first released] and my friends gave such heartwarming inputs that made me want to make more music,” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer revealed that ‘Welcome Back’, along with the previously released single ‘Favorite’, reflects her contrast and constant swing between self-loathing and self-love. While the latter is a tribute to the musician’s inner child, the former is a depiction of the battle happening within oneself.

She spills her thoughts honestly through lyrics like, “Welcome back to my confession / I comply but never listen / I got too much in my head / Say a word but never telling / What’s inside, bet you’ve been guessing / I wish I was something else”.

Prior to the re-release of ‘Welcome Back’, the 19-year-old shared ‘The More’ late last year. It carried two tracks – her collaboration with fellow Indonesian singer Pamungkas called ‘Timeless’ and the solo track ‘Mannequin’.